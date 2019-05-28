Owen says it's time to 'Take Back Tweed'

TWEED Shire Councillor James Owen says recent victories by the Coalition in both the NSW and federal elections shows the community wants "sensible policies" and "strong leadership" ahead of the 2020 council elections.

Cr Owen told the Tweed Daily News he had already started his council campaign for next year using the slogan "Take Back Tweed" in a bid to remove the "Labor/Green block" from the existing council.

"I think we're in a really good position to do that, when you look at recent election results and the referendum on the hospital and great health outcomes for the region, all of that very vocal minority that was scared of change, they lost," he said.

"In the federal election, most people thought the Coalition weren't going to win but it's that silent majority that's really important.

"There is no doubt we need to protect the environment but people need to be protected too, they need to be able to pay their bills, put food on the table, have a roof over the head, Tweed is stagnating and everyone is talking about it."

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen on Salt Beach. SCOTT POWICK

Cr Owen said residents were sick and tired of the same 4-3 vote which regularly occurs in council, with "Rainbow Four" councillors teaming up against Cr Pryce Allsop, Cr Warren Polglase and Cr Owen.

He said the recent Coalition victory in the federal election was similar to Brexit and the election of Donald Trump, which "showed the want for change".

"The opportunity and potential we've got here is huge and I think we have that opportunity to take back Tweed now that we have a federal Coalition government and a state Coalition government working together," he said.

"I think we can do that in 2020, the recent election win came from strong leadership and I think if we show that between now and next September we won't have any issues."

Cr Owen said it would not be difficult to highlight the council's shortcomings in the lead up to the election.

"All we need to do between now and the election is highlight the decisions they make, not a week goes by where people aren't scratching their head asking why council did that, I'm really confident and think we'll get that balance of power back," he said.

"Looking at what happened in the state and federal election, that silent majority is really starting to get stirred up."