Team owner shot dead after football match

The owner of a football club in South Africa has been shot dead after a match.

Times Live claims Siphiwo "Mawawa" Nyobo was fired upon by three gunmen after watching a game at North End stadium in East London, on the country's Eastern Cape, The Sun reports.

He was the boss of Tornado FC and said to be a "prominent businessman" in the city. Tornado FC are in the third tier of South African football.

And their most recent win came last weekend when they beat Future Tigers 4-1 in Uitenhage.

Reports also claimed Nyobo was a "traditional healer."

Police say he was shot multiple times in his car while exiting the stadium after being approached by three gunmen who were on foot.

Some reports have suggested there were other passengers in the vehicle at the time and that Nyobo's driver was injured in the attack.

Times Live added: "Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said she was waiting for more details from her colleagues at the scene."

Speaking to SABC News, the coach of Tornado FC was in shock and unable to comprehend the tragedy.

Nyobo was tragically shot and killed.

"It's very disturbing to go on about this, how do you talk about such an incident that happened in front of our eyes?" he said.

"We didn't have to be there literally to see what happened but we heard what happened and we rushed to it but it was a second late that anybody could do anything.

"From my dealings with him (Nyobo) he was a guy that wanted to see people succeed. He was always offering help.

"He would try to help people, heal and sort out differences between families.

"I'm so shocked that a person that was so humble (would be killed), I've never seen him hurt anyone.

"Why would such a thing happen to him? It's a mystery.

"There are so many 'whys' that I cannot answer myself. Why did it happen at the place where he comes and finds peace and joy and relaxes?

"This has rocked us. How do we sum it up and say, 'This is what happened'? We cannot."

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission