Owners furious over rural land strategy

NOT HAPPY: Members of the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association voted to reject the council's Rural Land Strategy. Scott Powick

THE Tweed shire's main body on rural land issues has voted unanimously to reject the council's Rural Land Strategy.

At a meeting held last week at Murwillumbah, members of the Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association voted to put forth points of contention which they deem negotiable and non-negotiable.

Association members felt there was a lack of communication by the Tweed Shire Council, according to a statement released last week.

"The CTRIA's rejection of the Tweed Shire Council Rural Land Strategy is not an overnight reaction, it has come from many years of hard work and research and lack of consultation and understanding from Tweed Shire Council,” the statement read.

The Combined Tweed Rural Industries Association's Dion Andrews said the strategy had been altered after being up for public exhibition.

"We found out (two weeks ago) even though the Rural Strategy has been on public exhibition, that after it was taken off certain councillors have put amendments on it which have struck complete items off,” he said.

"The farmers aren't considered in this RLS. It seems everyone else has input into it.

"It should be for our rural land owners to make the most out of their property and it feels like their rights are being taken away.”

Tweed Shire Council's director of planning and regulation, Vince Connell, said the draft strategy would be back on for public exhibition and encouraged residents to have their say.

"Council has provided a wide range of opportunities for the community to have a say and be involved in developing the Draft Rural Land Strategy over the past five years,” he said.

"Feedback received has been crucial to understand aspirations for the future of rural land and has generated a diverse range of opinions which have been considered alongside the findings of each stage of the project.

"Following the resolution of council at the end of 2018 the draft strategy will again be placed on public exhibition in the near future.”