Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One-year-old Bella is recovering at home after being attacked by another dog at Currimundi Beach
One-year-old Bella is recovering at home after being attacked by another dog at Currimundi Beach
Pets & Animals

Owner’s outrage over brutal beach dog attack

Ashley Carter
17th Sep 2019 7:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CURRIMUNDI pet owner is searching for answers after her dog was brutally attacked on an off-leash beach at the weekend.

Myra Thompson was walking her one-year-old german shepherd, Bella, on Saturday at Currimundi when Bella was attacked by three dogs.

Bella’s owner, Myra Thompson, wants dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets.
Bella’s owner, Myra Thompson, wants dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets.

She said she was shocked when the other dogs' owners "didn't say a thing" after the incident.

Ms Thompson said owners of "aggressive" dogs should take more responsibility for their pets' actions.

Bella the German shepherd was attacked at a Currimundi off-leash dog beach. Photo: Myra Thompson
Bella the German shepherd was attacked at a Currimundi off-leash dog beach. Photo: Myra Thompson

"If I didn't step in, (the dogs) would have savaged her quite badly," she said.

Bella's internal injuries were stitched and her wound was stapled together, costing her owners almost $700.

Ms Thompson said she reported the incident to council, but it would be difficult to find the owners of the other dogs.

"I just want them to held accountable for what their dog has done," she said.

"You can't have a dog that is aggressive off a lead on a public beach."

currimundi dog attack pets and animals vet bill
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Health department issues warning over flying foxes

    premium_icon Health department issues warning over flying foxes

    Health A statement released by the Northern NSW Local Health District revealed 10 people had either been scratched or bitten by flying foxes or microbats across the Mid...

    GUNS POINTED: Yamba woman's inside view of uni lockdown

    premium_icon GUNS POINTED: Yamba woman's inside view of uni lockdown

    Crime Hear what happened when police locked down campus

    Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    premium_icon Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    Breaking Lockdown started with threatening phone call to Casino police

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    UPDATE: Evacuation underway at uni after four-hour lockdown

    Breaking SCU vice chancellor said it had been "a stressful few hours"