Owner’s wild 200km/h ride in tray of stolen ute

A MAN has shared footage online of the moment he jumped into the tray of his ute as the vehicle was being stolen in Cairns on Monday morning.

Greg Hamill shared CCTV footage of the incident in Kanimbla on his Facebook post, where he said he went on a joy ride that lasted about 20 minutes at around 2.30am.

"My house was broken into last night, while I was asleep, again, they tried to steal my car, so I went for a ride," he wrote.

"It was a pretty heated discussion while they drove crazily around the suburbs."

Cairns man Greg Hamill dived into his ute as it was being stolen in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Facebook

He said the thieves continued to tell him to jump off the car, though he persisted in trying to break the window.

"They pulled over a couple of times where one tried to stab me and I had to kick him away, then they'd take off again swerving and trying to throw me."

He said the driver reached speeds of around 200km per hour with him in the tray of the ute.

Police confirmed the car had been found abandoned in Manoora at about 3am.

"We came to an agreement where they'd ditch the car and bolt and none of us would get hurt," Mr Hamill wrote.

