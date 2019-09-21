P-plater caught driving ‘on ice, drunk’ with flat tyres

A P-PLATER allegedly drunk and high on ice has been caught driving in the wet on two flat tyres at Mile End.

A member of the public tipped police off about the man, who was spotted driving a red Hyundai sedan erratically along South Rd just before 1.30am on Saturday.

The caller followed the Hyundai over Richmond Rd before it was intercepted by police and pulled over.

The driver was breath tested and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.201, police says. He was also drug tested and allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 21-year-old from Mitchell Park was reported for drink driving and may face drug driving charges pending forensic analysis of his sample.

One of the chewed tyres. Picture: SAPOL.

He lost his licence on the spot for 12 months and his car was impounded for 28 days.

In a separate incident hours earlier, a man was caught driving while more than three times over the legal limit at Millicent, police say.

Officers stopped the man on Mt Burr Rd for a mobile random breath test just before 10pm on Friday.

The 32-year-old allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.189.

He also lost his licence for 12 months and his Ford sedan was impounded for 28 days.

He will be summonsed to appear at Millicent Magistrates Court at a later date.