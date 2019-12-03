P-plater charged with street racing offences at Banora Point

A P-plater has been charged with street racing offences after allegedly speeding past police about 200km/h. PHOTO: Lyndon Mechielsen.

A P-plater has been charged with street racing offences after allegedly speeding past police at Banora Point on Sunday.

About 9.20pm on Sunday, Tweed-Byron police were travelling in an unmarked car on the Pacific Hwy near Banora Point when they were overtaken by two cars at high speed.

Police will allege a white Volkswagen Golf GTI and a white Holden Cruz, both bearing provisional plates, were racing each other at speeds between 170 – 200km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police stopped the Volkswagen on the Pacific Hwy off-ramp at Tweed Heads.

Officers spoke with the 19-year-old driver who was a P2 licence holder and issued him with a court notice.

The man was charged with organise or promote race between vehicles, drive at a speed dangerous to the public and P2 driver exceed speed greater than 45km/h.

His licence was suspended and his vehicle registration was cancelled.

He is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, January 6.

The driver of the Holden left the scene without stopping for police.

Inquiries are continuing to locate the second driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.