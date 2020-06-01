Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
Offbeat

P plater’s low cost plates don’t fool police

Kate McCormack
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE South Burnett woman has earned herself a date in court next month after her cardboard licence plates failed to convince Kingaroy Police.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 1.50am officers observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.

Not surprisingly, initial inquiries revealed the vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.

The woman also failed to display a set of red provisional driver plates on the vehicle.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 facing a handful of charges including allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display red P plates.

 

READ MORE:

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

REPEAT OFFENDER: Panel beater blows three times limit

Man caught drink-driving after being rear-ended

More Stories

benarkin north driving charges editors picks kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking reason Coast teen almost snubbed The Voice

        premium_icon Heartbreaking reason Coast teen almost snubbed The Voice

        TV A Gold Coast teen performing for The Voice’s blind auditions this week almost didn’t pick up the phone when producers called.

        Tweed dad set to make an impact Big Brother debut

        premium_icon Tweed dad set to make an impact Big Brother debut

        News MEET the wickedly funny marriage celebrant starring in 2020 reboot.

        Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        premium_icon Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        Travel NSW tourism campaign targets would-be international travellers

        $1000 for cops, ambos and nurses - but there’s a catch

        premium_icon $1000 for cops, ambos and nurses - but there’s a catch

        News The state government offers frontline workers a $1000 payment