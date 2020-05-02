Package offers tastes of Tweed featured on virtual tour

Launching the Taste Tweed Farm Tour in a Box,an innovative new virtual tour which incorporates farm visits and interviews of farmers and business owners plus actual products and produce to sample are Allan's Seafood and Asian Restaurant owneer Allan Singleton, Mount Warning Tours' Michael SImmons and video producer Ryan Fowler. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

FOODIES far and wide are in for a triple treat, with Mount Warning Tours and Taste Tweed partnering to launch an innovative approach to promoting the area's produce and products.

The Taste Tweed Farm Tour in a Box provides an opportunity for people to visit the Tweed Shire, meet some local growers and makers of the region, and at the same time sample what they are talking about on the video.

Mount Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons and Taste Tweed Festival organiser Jayne Henry have come up with a feast for the senses, providing a virtual farm tour complete with local goodies and a complimentary bundle of extras.

"This is a unique way to show just what we have to offer on the Tweed, and while people may not be able to come here just at present, we hope this package will entice those who purchase it to come once restrictions are lifted," Mr Simmons said.

"The virtual tour on a USB takes in 13 different local suppliers, interviews with operators and businesses and complements a box of fresh local produce, tastings and a range of items such as Tweed River cruise vouchers, recipe cards and membership to Mount Warning Tours.

"The box can be delivered Australia-wide through Australia Post and we hope it will get people thinking about the Tweed as a holiday destination when life returns to normal."

The Taste Tweed Farm Tour in a Box includes tastings from Husk Farm Distillery (North Tumbulgum), Tropical Fruit World (Duranbah), Madura Tea Estates (Clothiers Creek), Bucks Farm (Chillingham) The Chilli Chick (Cudgen), Dona Cholitas (Burringbar), Flutterbies Cottage Cafe (Tyalgum) and Tyalgum Honey Thieves (Tyalgum).

Also included is a Tweed Shire and farm tour documentary, Taste Tweed merchandise, livestream cooking workshop, recipe cards and shopping list, and a Mount Warning Tours Rainforest Cruise voucher (valued at $55) with an open validity date.

"We can't do much about the restrictions, but we can provide a virtual tour of the various farms and businesses in the Tweed and an insight into the passion that inspired them, without having to leave your own lounge room," Mr Simmons said.

"All purchasers of the Taste Tweed Farm Tour in a Box receive access to the members only section of the Mount Warning Tours website, where you will find interactive photo trails and exclusive content only available to members.

"People are also able to experience the very best-quality Tweed products from our local food artisans presented by Taste Tweed guru Jayne Henry and award-winning local chefs in an online webinar."

The Taste Tweed Farm Tour in a Box is valued at $175 with variations also available and can be purchased on the Mount Warning Tours website at www.mountwarningtours.com.au.