Paddle for Tweed breast cancer survivors

BOATING: A tight-knit group of cancer survivors will gather on Saturday for the second Dragons Abreast Mt Warning Life After Cancer Day.

Their aim is to spoil women fighting cancer and those in a rough patch.

"It will be a real feel-good day for everyone,” club president Anne Bowden said.

"Dragons Abreast Mt Warning are breast cancer survivors and supporters, and we do the paddling for exercise. One in eight women get a breast cancer diagnosis in their life and the science shows exercise is important. It helps and we're trying to promote that.”

The group will use the event to bless its new boat. This Buddhist blessing is a traditional ritual.

Bowden urged women touched by cancer to come and make the day a success.

Life After Cancer

Where: Budd Park

When: 9.30am, Saturday, August 12

Contact: Anne Bowden 0428 446 482