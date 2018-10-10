Paddling down the Tweed River for a good cause

SPLASH: Dragons Abreast Mt Warning (Dragon Boat Club), invites people who have had a diagnosis of cancer and their supporters for a short paddle on the beautiful Tweed River.

SPLASH: Dragons Abreast Mt Warning (Dragon Boat Club), invites people who have had a diagnosis of cancer and their supporters for a short paddle on the beautiful Tweed River. Contributed

CANCER patients, survivors and their families are invited to join a community paddle on the Tweed River.

Jump in a dragon boat alongside the Dragon Abreast Mt Warning Club members as they paddle down the river from Budd Park, Murwillumbah, from 9.30am (NSW) on Saturday, October 13.

"We will take you and a friend for a relaxing ride in a dragon boat, where enjoyment and safety is our priority and paddling is optional,” founding member of Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club Chris Lonie said.

"A lovely morning tea awaits people on the return to shore prepared by our friendly club members.

"This free event has been running for a few years now and has been well received by previous participants who have enjoyed the opportunity to have a pleasant break from their usual routine, post-cancer.

"Dragons Abreast Mt Warning has been paddling on the picturesque Tweed River at both Condong and Tumbulgum for the past 11 years providing fun, fitness and healthy competition for breast cancer survivors and their supporters.”

For more information about the community paddle day or other inquiries, contact: