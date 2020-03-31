‘Pain’: Tweed’s response to brave QRL decision

Tweed Seagulls player Ryland Jacobs during Round 19 of the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) Intrust Super Cup clash against Mackay Cutters played at Piggabeen Stadium, Tweed Heads West last year. Photo: Scott Powick

TWEED concede the closure of the QRL's statewide leagues will cause "pain" to the club but insist it was a brave decision that had to be made.

Queensland league bosses yesterday cancelled the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup competitions for 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision directly impacts Burleigh and Tweed, who field teams in all four leagues and played just the one round before they were suspended.

"We understand the outcome is a heartbreaking one for the rugby league community, but it's a call that simply had to be made given the current circumstances," QRL managing director Rob Moore said.

While NRL clubs are rapidly cutting costs to cope with life without footy, it's yet to be seen exactly how damaging the QRL cancellation could prove to the Bears and Seagulls.

"Tweed Seagulls are disappointed that we will not be participating in the QRL statewide competitions in 2020," interim Tweed CEO Matt Francis said.

"The (competitions) are more than sporting competitions; they are part of the social fabric that unites the community.

"That said, we fully support the decision of the QRL as the whole community confronts the ongoing public health emergency.

"The health and safety of people come first and the club is ready to support the community in the same way our sponsors, members and players have rallied behind the club in recent days.

"Rugby league has a special place in the hearts of many Australians and has an important role to play currently and in the future when we get through this crisis.

"Seagulls will share the pain of many but we are a club built on resilience and we will be ready to play our role in the community come 2021 and beyond."

The statewide competition cancellation comes as the NRL opted to scrap the Magic Round format for 2020.

Last year's inaugural event was a revelation, with 134,677 fans flocking to Suncorp Stadium for a full round of games involving all 16 NRL clubs across four days.

NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo said the event would return in 2021.

"These are challenging times for our community and our game, but we had to take this action as there was simply no other option," Abdo said.

Fans who have bought tickets or hospitality packages will be contacted directly by the NRL or Ticketek within the next week for information on how to obtain refunds.