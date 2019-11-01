Paine succession ‘not even on our radar’

it’s Tim paine all the way for Cricket Australia.

it’s Tim paine all the way for Cricket Australia.

CRICKET Australia's board has dug in behind captain Tim Paine by refusing to contemplate life beyond him.

Chairman Earl Eddings, the most powerful figure in Australian cricket, declared that the board has put the clamps on any internal discussion over succession planning for the Test captaincy.

Commentary over Steve Smith returning to the post when his leadership ban expires in March has become so frenzied it has threatened to overshadow the man doing the job right now.

Catch every ball of the Australia v Sri Lanka Gillette T20 International Series LIVE or On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial>

Selectors also added to intrigue over the next Test captain by appointing Alex Carey to skipper Australia A, specifying a desire for the young wicketkeeper to gain more "leadership experience."

Paine turns 35 in December, but could be forgiven for feeling frustrated at the feeling a changing of the guard is being pre-empted, given he has led Australia through the most arduous chapter in its history, largely without fault.

Eddings is adamant that is not the case, and offered Paine a timely vote of confidence in his insistence that the rampant debate over captaincy remained nothing more than white noise to CA's board.

"In all honesty, it's not on our radar. We have a great captain, Tim Paine," Eddings told News Corp Australia.

Tim Paine need not fear Steve Smith for his captaincy role.

"I think you would acknowledge he's done a great job since he's taken over in a time of crisis.

"It's really not on our agenda at the moment. Tim is doing a good job. We are lucky across Australian cricket. We have some wonderful captains. Meg (Lanning), Aaron (Finch) and Tim. We're just leaving it at that."

Eddings is closing in on 12 months as Cricket Australia's Chairman after taking over from David Peever, who stood down amid the storm of last year's cultural review.