Pair end up in strife after police search in Murwillumbah

A MAN disqualified from driving until 2022 has been caught behind the wheel again and will now face court on a string of charges including carrying drugs.

Police searched the man's car after stopping it in Murwillumbah at 11am on Saturday, uncovering two screwdrivers, a torch, a set of pliers and methlyamphetamine.

Police will allege when he appears in court the tools were to break into houses.

A woman, who was also in the vehicle, was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

She was arrested and held in custody to appear before a bail court on June 11.