TERRIFYING: Pair held at gunpoint in dramatic break-in

POLICE are appealing for assistance following an aggravated break and enter where a woman was held up at gunpoint in Brunswick Heads.

About 12.20am on Thursday, a 22-year-old woman and 69-year-old man were closing up at a licensed premises on the Old Pacific Highway, Brunswick Heads.

After leaving the venue, the 22-year-old pulled over in Brunswick Heads before an unknown man entered her vehicle and threatened her with a firearm.

The man demanded she return to the licensed premises and re-open the venue.

He continued to threaten her at the location and demand access to the safe, where he took a sum of cash and demanded she drive back towards Brunswick Heads.

During this time, a security guard arrived and was also threatened with the firearm.

The vehicle continued northbound onto the Pacific Highway before stopping at the Clothiers Creek exit, where the man got out of the car and entered a waiting car before the vehicle drove towards Cabarita.

Tweed/Byron Police District officers attended a short time later and established a crime scene.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone with information which may assist detectives.

The man is described as being of caucasian appearance, aged in his mid-30s, with a thin build, short stubble facial hair, sores on his face and light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage around the Brunswick Heads area between 9pm on March 11 and 2am March 12 is urged to contact Byron Bay Police on 6685 9499 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.