Pair of Seagulls stars pull on the green and gold

Member of the national championship Tweed Seagulls udner 18 team, halfback Toby Sexton has been named in the Australian Schoolboys side. Picture: Supplied

TWEED juniors Reece Walsh and Toby Sexton are ready to lead the Australian Schoolboys against New Zealand at Redcliffe this Sunday.

The superstar duo captained their schools to the final of the Allan Langer Cup (Walsh, Keebra Park and Sexton, Palm Beach Currumbin).

Both also starred for the Tweed Seagulls under-18s side in the Mal Meninga Cup, earning them their first green and gold jersey.

Sexton will join the Titans’ pre-season in November, while Walsh will join the Broncos.

“It’s massive, obviously our goal this year has been to play Australian schoolboys,” Sexton said.

“It’s the biggest honour I’ve ever had.

“I’m so humbled to be on this side.

“Being out there, it’s scary seeing some of the players and talent we have got here and being among it — you just have to pinch yourself.”

Walsh will play fullback for Australia and has been humbled by learning the history of the Schoolboys dating back to 1972.

“(Selection) means everything to me, to be able to wear the green and gold,” Walsh said.

“It’s been a crazy year, so to be able to play for the green and gold is just the icing on the cake.

“We looked at all the players who have worn the jersey before and just to see that, it makes it feel so ­much more special to you and to look back one day and say you were a part of it.”

Sexton and Walsh are a proven combination highlighted by their performances playing together in the Mal Meninga Cup.

They hope that connection will help give them an edge against a formidable Kiwi side.

“The likes of Reecey, I’ve played a lot of footy with,” Sexton said.

“Come Sunday you are going to be fatigued and that’s what you are going to rely on; the combinations you have built on and off the field.

“Playing here (with Walsh) it’s a massive achievement for us to be able to put on the green and gold together.”

Though Sexton and Walsh have already formed a dynamic ­combination, the speed of Sexton’s combination with halfback Sam Walker has taken him by surprise.

“It’s probably quicker than what I first initially thought how quick we would develop combinations, but today’s session was really good for us,” Sexton said.

“We work really well together and our game’s complement each other’s, he is obviously a really good runner of the ball and a really attacking weapon and the strengths of my game make us a good combination.”

Both players are currently signed to NRL rosters for the 2020 and are set to link up with their respective clubs in November for pre-season though reiterated their focus was on this weekend’s game.

“I’ve just got to focus on this game this weekend,” Sexton said.

“Obviously in my break I have to keep training as hard as possible though, I think nothing is going to be able to prepare you for an NRL pre-season.

“It’s going to be a whole different boat to be on, but I am really excited about it.”

Sunday’s one-off test match at Redcliffe will be a curtain raiser for the Intrust Super Cup Final.