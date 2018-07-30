Menu
Police are searching for these two people.
News

Pair wanted after theft from cancer patient

Rick Koenig
by
30th Jul 2018 2:49 PM

TWO thieves who stole a cancer patient's bags containing medicine and other personal property are wanted by police.

Police said about 4pm on Saturday, the victim was closing her pop-up store near Woolworths at the Tweed City Shopping Centre when two thieves stole multiple bags from her while she wasn't looking.

The bags contained diabetic insulin, a mobile phone, a laptop computer, keys, personal paperwork and other property.

Police said the woman was recently diagnosed with cancer and working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Tweed Byron Police Crime Manager Brendon Cullen said the theft was "opportunistic” and police were seeking the community's assistance in identifying the offenders.

"We are seeking assistance from anyone who might know the identity of these people who were seen nearby at the time,” he said.

If any member of the community knows the names and whereabouts of the male and female shown, information can be provided to Senior Constable Simon Cook from Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tweed Daily News

