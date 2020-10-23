PALACE INSIDER: Luxury pad will set you back $2,885 a night

BYRON RAJ STYLE: The Palace on Magnolia, designed by Byron Bay's Lucinda Rhoades, led The Australian newspaper's ratings of the nation's top 12 luxury homes.

A SUBLIME Northern Rivers guesthouse, which rents out from $2,885 per night, has topped a national list for Australia's most luxurious Airbnb accommodation.

The Palace on Magnolia, designed by Byron Bay's LR Fine Design principal Lucinda Rhoades, has led The Australian newspaper's ratings of the nation's top 12 luxury homes now available on the online holiday booking site.

The property which is understood to be owned by a high profile barrister, is available for hire from $2,885 a night

Set over 2.5 acres at Ewingsdale, The Palace on Magnolia sleeps 14 people and is complete with multiple interior and outside living areas and a pool, boasting all the luxury you'd expect to find in the opulent hotels of India or Sri Lanka.

The Australian said: "With a stunning natural palette populated by bursts of greenery, this is one off-the-grid stay you'll want to return to."

Ms Rhoades said demand for high-end accommodation in Byron, the Northern Rivers and the Gold Coast has never been greater, "as well-heeled vacationers look within our region to holiday during the COVID-enforced international travel ban."

She said the renovation boom is also boosting the regional economy in creating jobs for local tradespeople.

"It's one thing to create a vision for luxury accommodation but it takes a large team of dedicated builders, electricians, painters, plumbers, landscapers and labourers to turn dreams into reality and most importantly employment security for locals in tough economic times," Ms Rhoades said.

"The Palace on Magnolia was designed and built in a timeless classic style.

"I was thrilled to know that all these years later The Palace still shines so brightly among Byron's most desirable destinations".

She expects to see a resurgence of renovations by investors wanting to capitalise on the strong demand for luxury accommodation fuelled by the ongoing restrictions on international travel.

"Just as we've seen the supply of properties struggling to meet demand from outside buyers the competition among hospitality providers has rarely been hotter," Ms Rhoades said.

"The Palace has certainly proved that world class luxurious stays will always be in demand from discerning travellers willing to pay a premium to enjoy a truly unique experience in our magnificent corner of the world."