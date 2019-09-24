Palavi given club honour after magnificent season

Tweed Seagulls captain John Palavi was awarded the club’s best and fairest. Picture: Jerad Williams

LEADERSHIP on and off the field was the cornerstone of John Palavi's first season with Tweed which was capped off last Friday night with the club's highest honour.

Palavi was awarded the Col Murphy Trophy for best and fairest at the Seagulls' annual dinner.

The former New Zealand Warrior moved from Norths last off-season to join the Seagulls and made an immediate impact.

Immediately taking a leadership role among the playing group, Palavi was awarded the captaincy when Cheyne Whitelaw suffered a season ending ACL injury midway through the year.

The prop forward was able to guide the Seagulls to their first finals appearance in five years, but was quick to credit his teammates after winning the award.

"I am very fortunate that this close-knit playing group accepted me coming from Norths and I am so proud of the way we finished the season, making the finals and fighting right to the end of the semi against Redcliffe," he said.

"I think we have a lot of improvement still in us and hopefully the team can stay together and go further next year."

Palavi was a tremendous contributor upfront, averaging 111m and 10 hit-ups a game, making 41 tackle busts for the season, and averaging 24 tackles at an outstanding efficiency of 91 per cent.

Seagulls' Intrust Super Cup coach Ben Woolf said Palavi was a major reason his side exceeded many expectations in 2019.

"JP was a massive addition to our team; so tough, consistent and durable and a natural leader in the team," Woolf said. "His positive attitude was a big influence on our improved performance and he has the respect of everyone."

Utility back Talor Walters, who scored 14 tries after starting at fullback and playing the last third of the season on the right wing, was the players' player for 2019 while high-workrate forward Kirk Murphy won the coach's award.