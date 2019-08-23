Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Palmer loses bid to shut down trial

by Aaron Bunch
23rd Aug 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Clive Palmer has failed in his bid to shut down the Queensland Nickel collapse trial amid a dispute over the likely profits sought by liquidators on behalf of their corporate backers.

Mr Palmer has already settled most of the multimillion-dollar claims stemming from the Townsville refinery's collapse in 2016.

Businessman Clive Palmer at court in Brisbane last month. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP
Businessman Clive Palmer at court in Brisbane last month. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP

The trial is now focused on $102 million sought by liquidators in unrepaid loans from QN to Mr Palmer's flagship company, Mineralogy.

Their aim is to claw back the money to pay the refinery's unpaid creditors.

But lawyers for the former federal MP's companies say the loans weren't made using QN's money and the claim is baseless.

They moved to shut down the Brisbane Supreme Court trial earlier in the week, saying it's largely devolved into a fee-chasing exercise for the liquidators' backers.

Justice Debra Mullins was unswayed by their argument, despite acknowledging the suit may have an unusual outcome where the liquidators find themselves with excess money after QN's unpaid creditors are settled.

She dismissed their application for a permanent stay of proceedings this morning.

The trial continues.

More Stories

clive palmer court queensland nickel

Top Stories

    Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    premium_icon Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    Breaking A STRUCTURAL fire in Pottsville is reportedly out of control, after it began just before 9am this morning

    Out of control bushfire ‘suspicious’

    premium_icon Out of control bushfire ‘suspicious’

    Crime Bushfire burning out of control thought to be suspicious,

    New rides for Dreamworld in $50m makeover

    premium_icon New rides for Dreamworld in $50m makeover

    Family Fun Dreamworld set for $50 million makeover including new roller coaster and slides

    Desperate public hospitals bill dead people

    premium_icon Desperate public hospitals bill dead people

    News Public hospitals are earning $1.6 billion a year for 'free' services