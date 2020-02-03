Menu
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Politics

Palmer’s poll spend millions higher than original estimates

by MADURA MCCORMACK
3rd Feb 2020 1:28 PM
Clive Palmer's Mineralogy donated $83.6 million to the billionaire's United Australia Party during the federal election campaign, a new report has revealed.

The Australian Electoral Commission's annual financial returns, released on Monday morning, reveal Mr Palmer's political spend last year is far higher than the originally estimated $60 million.

The Townsville Bulletin today revealed Mr Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, who was number 2 on the UAP's Queensland senate ticket, will make a tilt for a spot in Townsville City Council in the March local government elections.

United Australia Party ran candidates in every electorate and senate candidates across all states and territories, and the party's massive ad spend was found to be a factor in Labor's unexpected defeat.

Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated a total of $83,681,442, the largest total sum made by a single company according to AEC's electronic records, which goes back to financial year 1998/99.

Companies owned by Mr Palmer hold the top four spots for largest donations made in the last 20 years; Mineralogy's most recent $83.6 million gift, followed by Queensland Nickel's $15.2 million to the now defunct Palmer United Party in 2013/14, Mineralogy's $8.2 million to PUP in the same year, followed by Queensland Nickel again in 2014/15, with a gift of $5.99 million.

Mineralogy's political donations have come under the spotlight in Townsville recently, after the Bulletin revealed the company had made the single largest donation in Queensland electoral history via a $400,000 gift to local mayoral candidate Greg Dowling.

