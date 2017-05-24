Pam to play host for the final time

HOST: Local cancer sufferer Pam O'Shea is set to take part in her final Biggest Morning Tea.

CANCER sufferer Pam O'Shea is set to host what she says will likely be her final Australia's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser in 2017, after organising events with her friend Pattie Morgan for eight years and raising more than $25,000.

"I have cancer and I want to help people who are suffering the same as me,” the Chinderah resident said.

"It means a lot to me knowing that I am doing something good and making a meaningful contribution to my local community.

"We had over 50 people from Chinderah attend our event. It means a lot to our community. So many people are affected, so the support is so strong.”

Ms O'Shea said the pair "do it for everyone affected by cancer”. Now in its 24th year, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is one of the Cancer Council's leading fundraising events.

Cancer Council NSW hopes to raise over $4.9 million across the state in 2017.

The official date for the event is May 25, but registrations remain open to host morning teas for the remainder of the month and throughout June.

To mark the occasion, Cancer Council NSW has launched the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Cookbook, with 29 recipes to inspire NSW residents to put the kettle on in support of the 1 in 2 Australians who will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. The cookbook is available to download for free online at www.cancercouncil.com.au/abmt-cookbook-2017.

Visit www.biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85 to register.