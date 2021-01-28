Menu
Celebrity

Pamela Anderson married for fifth time

by Francesca Bacardi, New York Post
28th Jan 2021 8:16 AM

 

Pamela Anderson has gotten married for the fifth time.

Sources confirm to Page Six that Anderson, 53, secretly married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve. The couple tied the knot at her home on Vancouver Island.

Page Six exclusively revealed in September that Anderson was dating Hayhurst after divorcing husband Jon Peters, who she was married to for only 12 days.

"He's in his 40s. A real man, finally," a friend of Anderson told Page Six of Hayhurst. "He knows how to handle her. It's very cool to see. She's completely comfortable, and they're never out of each other's sight."

Of the surprise nuptials, Anderson told the Daily Mail: "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

The bombshell was first married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, who she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 with. She then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006.

 

An Instagram post refers to the couple back in December 2020. Picture: Instagram
An Instagram post refers to the couple back in December 2020. Picture: Instagram

 

 

 

 

She went on to marry music producer Rick Solomon twice, first in 2007, which ended with an annulment, and again in 2013. Anderson then married Jon Peters in January 2020.

Peters claimed Anderson dumped him after he paid off her debts, which Anderson denied. He then went back to his ex-fiancee, who he had left for Anderson.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Pamela Anderson married for fifth time

