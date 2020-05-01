Simple idea keeps Tweed Coast kids covered

Jess Thomas and her son Jasper with a pile of children's clothing to be packed. Photo: Scott Powick

Jess Thomas and her son Jasper with a pile of children's clothing to be packed. Photo: Scott Powick

A TWEED Coast mum has set up a preloved children's clothing service for locals doing it tough during the coronavirus.

Bogangar's Jess Thomas, 29, was sorting clothes her one-year-old baby boy had outgrown when she wondered if the garments could be put to good use.

After reaching out online for others who might be in the same situation with spare clothing to give away, swap or exchange - Clothes for Kids on the Coast was born.

The Facebook page puts families in need together with second-hand clothing for children from bubs to five-year-olds by delivering a box of goodies.

The aim is to help keep clean and warm children's clothes accessible to Tweed families that may be facing hardships brought on by the coronavirus.

Jess's interest in helping families stems from her work at her family day care business Little Leaf Family Day Care.

"I've been getting really lovely feedback and people have been really eager to help," she said.

"This has shown a lot of light in dark times."

Jess said she doesn't intend the service to continue forever, just to get over the worst of the coronavirus hardships.

"To get involved or receive a care package of clothes, contact Clothes for Kids on their Facebook page, or email clothesforcoastkids@gmail.com," she said.

"Don't forget to include gender, size and season you need and any preferred items like shoes or sleeping bags.

"Availability of items is dependent on what donations we have received.

"All messages and arrangements are completely confidential."

To adhere to social distancing guidelines all donations or drop-offs are done by a small team of volunteers and all clothes are washed at high temperatures before being re-gifted.