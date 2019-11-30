Menu
Panic as second knifeman strikes in Europe

by AP
30th Nov 2019 8:27 AM

 

Three people have been seriously injured in a stabbing in The Hague's main shopping street Friday night local time, with the attacker on the run.

Pictures from the city, in the Netherlands, showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Video has emerged showing people fleeing for their lives, according to footage obtained by BNO News.

"It was so scary I didn't know what was happening," a user wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis
READ MORE: THREE DEAD AFTER LONDON BRIDGE TERROR ATTACK

