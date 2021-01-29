Menu
Panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.
PANIC BUY: Paul's Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

by Raphaella Saroukos
29th Jan 2021 2:22 PM
MOVE over loo paper, panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.

On Facebook the company said due to technical difficulties, Pauls' 600ml range would be in short supply temporarily.

"One of our machines in Darwin decided to knock off early on Friday which means our Pauls Iced Coffee 600mL range might be a little hard to find for a short period of time," it read.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience - this is not how we like to roll at all.

Ken Dickman baths in the nectar of the gods, Pauls Ice Coffee.
"To speed things up, our SA mates from Pauls have jumped on the tools and are helping us to get products back on shelves ASAP until we can return to full production at our Darwin factory next week.

"Thanks for your support!"

The post was flooded with comments from Territorians lamenting the temporary loss of their beloved brew.

"Now this is worth the panic buy its an emergency," said Sam Wilksch.

"A great tragedy is unfolding!" wrote Daniel McGregor.

"I miss you," wrote Anneke Cripps, to which Pauls responded: "Miss you too. We'll be back soon!"

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as PANIC BUY: Pauls Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

