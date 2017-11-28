Pantry fuels kids' busy days

A FOOD pantry that feeds disadvantaged Murwillumbah primary school students will provide breakfasts for a year, with a $5000 donation from I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!.

The UK reality TV series, currently filming on the Tweed, identified Murwillumbah Public School's Food Pantry as an ideal recipient of a donation from its Tweed Community Initiative Fund.

St Vincent de Paul coordinator Michelle Hyde said the pantry, in operation for a year, was part of the Breaking the Barriers program, which supported a range of Northern Rivers community activities to benefit young people.

Grandparents help to operate the daily pantry, which provides students with a healthy breakfast of toast with various toppings, sandwiches, biscuits and fruit.

"These healthy food options ensure that all children are best prepared to meet the challenges of a day at school,” Ms Hyde said.

"The school reports that it has had many positive effects, notably in helping students concentrate and study better.

"Like the school, we are tremendously excited that the Tweed Community Initiative Fund has decided to come on board with significant funding.

"This will enable us to continue the Food Pantry program through next year and hopefully beyond.”

The donation was announced at a school assembly and morning tea on Wednesday, which also recognised the role of grandparents within the school community.

The production company for the reality series has donated $5000 to enable St Vincent de Paul Society, in partnership with Murwillumbah Public School, to run the daily Food Pantry program at the school through 2018.

I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! is a popular reality show in the UK, with 11 million viewers tuning in for its opening episode last year.

The series, which was recently granted a further three-year licence by Tweed Shire Council, has been filmed on the Tweed for 17 years, in a range of locations in the Tweed Valley.

ITV assists worthwhile projects and organisations to express its appreciation of the community's support.