Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CAR CRASH: An Ambulance crew is at the scene of a two car crash east of Murwillumbah. Photo: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
CAR CRASH: An Ambulance crew is at the scene of a two car crash east of Murwillumbah. Photo: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Paramedics assess patients on scene of two-car crash

Alison Paterson
20th Oct 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are in the process of assessing the occupants of two vehicles involved in a two car crash earlier today.

It is understood that the incident, which occurred shortly before 11am on Tuesday, happened on Numinbah Rd, Kynnumboon, north of Murwillumbah.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were contacted around 10.56am about the two vehicle incident.

The organisation said they had one crew on scene.

A patient involved in the crash is complaining of spinal pain.

Ambulance NSW said at this stage it appeared the person will transported to Tweed Heads Hospital.

car crashes lismore northern rivers crash nsw ambulance tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

        Premium Content DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

        News The Northern Rivers gained some much needed rain over the past two nights, with more benign conditions expected today

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Tweed’s water safe to drink despite toxic algae bloom

        Premium Content Tweed’s water safe to drink despite toxic algae bloom

        News Algae at Bray Park Weir has a gene capable of producing toxin but the council says...