Good samaritan seriously injured at crash scene

UPDATE: A WOMAN trying to help two drivers involved in a car crash was seriously injured when she was hit by another vehicle.

The two cars crashed at the intersection of Gatton-Helidon and Gatton-Clifton Road just after 3pm.

But by 3.20pm, a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to help the woman trying to offer assistance.

The female in her 20s sustained injuries to her lower leg and was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The woman told the helicopter's aeromedical crew, she had been passenger in a vehicle, which pulled over, after she and the driver witnessed a crash and stopped to help.

It's believed while she was standing on the side of the road another vehicle, which hadn't previously been involved, has struck her.

A man involved in the initial incident sustained neck and shoulder injuries.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.