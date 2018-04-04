Paramedics relieved with new ambulance station for Coast

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station.

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station. Scott Powick

A NEW $5.9 million ambulance station will be built in Pottsville to help improve paramedic response times to the southern end of the Tweed Coast and relieve pressure on the growing region.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard made the announcement in Pottsville today, alongside Tweed MP Geoff Provest, and said the new site at 1128 Pottsville Rd was specifically chosen for ease of access to both Tweed Coast Road and the motorway.

The site is on the southern side of Pottsville Rd, between the first entrance to the Seabreeze Estate and Coronation Drive.

"This is a very centrally located position for the growing population and the Ambos of the coast here do an amazing job and they deserve first class facilities,” Mr Hazzard said.

"This will be a station that will give them capacity for four ambulance emergency vehicles and it's obviously close to the coast and close to the highway.”

Kingscliff station officer Syd Francis said the new Pottsville station would alleviate the pressure on staff and ensure patients received the best of care.

"At Kingscliff, which is the nearest station to here, if we've got a cardiac arrest we're looking at 12-14 minutes (response time) and when the time is of the essence, having a station that's only four or five minutes away is going to make a big difference,” Mr Francis said.

"It does give us good access to our local area and the growing area.”

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station. Scott Powick

Mr Provest, who has long sought land for the new station, said work would soon get underway at the 3300sqm site.

"With our growing population, it is vital that we ensure we can deliver life-saving care when it is needed in our community,” Mr Provest said.

"This site will include parking for up to four ambulances, new offices, staff parking and, most importantly, the location means a quick response when minutes can make a difference between life and death.”

The announcement came only hours after Mr Hazzard revealed the location of the new $534 million hospital in Kingscliff.

See Saturday's Tweed Daily News for more details on the new Pottsville Ambulance Station and the TweedValley Hospital announcement.