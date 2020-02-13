Parent shamed for ‘disgusting’ car

The state of one Aussie parent’s car has left people appalled at it’s dirty state, with a car cleaning service describing it as “true carnage”.

A parent has been shamed online for the filthy state of their car after they handed it over to a car detailing business to be cleaned.

Photos of the nauseating state of the vehicle were posted to Facebook by Proline Automotive, a mobile car detailing service based out of Sydney's Blue Mountains, leaving social media users horrified.

"We've had so many messages from today's story, that we thought we should make a post, dedicated to reversing the true carnage this poor little Mazda had endured," the post read.

"Usually we like to only share 'after' photos but this one was too funky not to share."

Photos show crumbs and lollies strewn across the seats and floor, with the seats covered in dirt and stains.

Left over food and crumbs were all over the seats and floor. Picture: Proline Automotive/Facebook

The seats were covered in stains. Picture: Proline Automotive/Facebook

Mud and dirt covered the floor. Picture: Proline Automotive/Facebook

What appears to be a burger bun can be seen on the floor of the car surrounded by bits of rubbish.

The business revealed the car took seven hours to clean in an attempt to give it a "second chance at life".

The process of cleaning the car involved shampooing all seats and carpets and then extracting to remove "sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant odours".

The "after" photos show a much cleaner looking car, with no food scraps or rubbish in sight.

"Unfortunately the remaining marks on the seats were caused by baby seats and are irreversible," the business said.

"We always recommend to people who have just purchased a new vehicle to place a towel under baby seats to avoid this type of damage if child seat safety guidelines approve this.

"These photos show the true capability of the equipment we carry on board."

The after photos look like a completely different car. Picture: Proline Automotive/Facebook

The only thing the cleaners couldn’t get out was the marks left over from baby seats. Picture: Proline Automotive/Facebook

While many social media users were impressed with the cleaning effort, many couldn't believe the owner had let it get so dirty in the first place.

"That is absolutely disgusting have they never cleaned there car! God knows what their house looks like," one person said.

"I know we shouldn't judge but I'm certainly glad I was never offered a lift in this car. It is beyond my comprehension how anyone could let it get that bad and then continue to drive it," another wrote.

One person wondered how anyone could let their car get "that bad".

Another simply said: "I feel like I can smell this".