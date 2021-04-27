Paris Jackson’s new romance rumours

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne are sparking romance rumours again after attending an Oscars 2021 afterparty together.

The close friends, who were first linked as a romantic item in 2018, were photographed leaving a private soiree together in the early hours of the morning after yesterday's event.

Hours earlier, they'd posed in their party outfits, arms entwined, on social media:

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne pose before their Oscars 2021 party. Picture: chadwoodhair/Instagram

Reps for both Jackson and Delevingne didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Model Delevingne, 28, and The Soundflowers singer, 23, first sparked rumours that they had turned romantic when they were spotted leaving a nightclub hand-in-hand in November 2017.

The following month, Delevingne invited Jackson as her guest of honour to the Christmas Burberry X Bash in London - where they were again seen trying to sneak out together.

Besties, or something more? Picture: caradelevingne/Instagram

They fuelled the rumours when they shared video of themselves on social media cuddling in bed while watching acclaimed lesbian love story Carol.

Days later, the two were spotted kissing while out to dinner with Jackson's godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, at steakhouse Carlito's.

Jackson went on to date musician Gabriel Glenn in November 2018, but the two, who starred in the Facebook Watch summer series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, broke up in August 2020.

Cara rocked a deconstructed cummerbund look for the bash. Picture: caradelevingne/Instagram

The Suicide Squad actress, meanwhile, dated Ashley Benson for two years, but the duo called it quits in April 2020.

Delevingne previously came out as pansexual, while Jackson has said she doesn't label her sexuality.

"I don't feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise," Jackson told People. "We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful."

