Park operators brought to their knees by Tweed flood

BATTLER: Greenhills Caravan Park owner Graeme Bolton says his business has suffered significantly as a result of the March 2017 flood. Nikki Todd

GRAEME and Jan Bolton are true Aussie battlers. The type who don't usually make a fuss, but rather get on with life as best they can.

But last year's record flood has brought the owners of Greenhills Caravan Park at South Murwillumbah to their knees, with the year since best described as one from hell.

The park was one of the worst areas hit by the flood, after what they described as a "wall of water” washed through their grounds in the early hours of March 31, 2017 following the collapse of the nearby Blacks Drain which in turn led to the collapse of Tweed Valley Way, allowing the flooded waters to inundate Greenhills.

The deluge led to the drowning of long-term resident Marc Austin, 47, whose body was found in his caravan the following morning after ignoring calls to evacuate. More than a dozen family members and residents had to be rescued from the park, after they were left stranded on the roofs of their cabins.

HEROES: Johnny Norris, Shyam Bryan and John Lawrence return to Greenhills Caravan Park at South Murwillumbah after helping to save 13 people from the floodwaters. Nikki Todd

Their calls for help were answered by three remarkable heroes in Johnny Norris, Shyam Bryan and John Lawrence, who risking their own lives, using a tinny to paddle to their aid. Included in those rescued was the Boltons' son Jamie, who had been clinging to a light pole for three hours.

"These men are real heroes,” said Graeme Bolton this week.

"These boys did all the SES' dirty work. They found a boat to rescue us, who would do that? Imagine if there had been 20 deaths here, I hate talking about it.”

Apart from the ongoing mental trauma, the family have had to cope with the near collapse of their business.

"Before the flood we were operating on about 70-80 per cent occupancy, we were chockablock,” Mr Bolton said this week.

"It's only now just picked up a bit because of Easter and the Commonwealth Games but when we reopened in September we were only at about 10 per cent.”

The repair bill has cost the family up to $100,000, with their insurance company failing to pay up, even for household contents.

And as a result of Tweed Shire Council insisting on a change to their development application, the park can no longer have permanent residents, severely restricting their operating licence. "We've owned this park for 10 years and doubled the intake of income in that time,” Mr Bolton said.

"We were just on the verge of selling up - I'm 69 - but now we can't have permanents. Who compensates me for that? Where is the justice?”