Park slaying: ‘The Bikie lifestyle carries its own risk’

COMANCHERO bikie Shane Ross and friend Cameron Martin were having a beer together at a Pimpama tavern at seven o'clock on Friday night.

Within two hours both would be dead.

Ross's body was found by a friend in the tall grass of a popular Gold Coast park about 1.30pm yesterday. No-one had seen him since Martin's Mercedes Benz crashed into trees at high speed about 1km away on Tallebudgera Creek Rd about 9pm on Friday.

Police sources confirmed Ross, the founder of Monstr Clothing, was shot in the head.

Investigations suggest he met up with an unknown group of people in Martin Sheils Park, Burleigh Heads, where he was killed.

Police at the crime scene at Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera. Picture Glenn Hampson

Police are also investigating whether Ross's bikie connections and drugs played a part in his murder.

Sources confirmed there are links between the deaths of Ross and Martin, with detectives trying to piece together what happened between the beer at the Pimpama Tavern and the fatal crash at 9pm.

It is unknown if Martin was in the park with Ross when he was killed, or if he witnessed the shooting.

Shane Ross.

A woman who lives close to the area told the Bulletin she heard several gunshots in the park on Friday night.

Shortly after she said she heard sirens rushing to the area.

"It was two successions, like bang, bang, bang, and then again," the woman said.

"We heard ambulances rush past. I said to my husband 'that sounded like gun shots'.

"We then thought it was from the crash. It was all the same time.

"I was driving home from work. I saw the police and thought 'I should tell them'."

The woman who had lived in the area for two decades said she was "shaken".

"I couldn't believe it."

Shane Ross’ body was found in the park yesterday. Picture Glenn Hampson

Acting Superintendent Brendan Smith said police were investigating the links between the two deaths.

"That is certainly one line of inquiry we are going to run out. It would be coincidental if both incidents aren't connected," Supt Smith said.

"We are treating it (Ross's death) as suspicious, injuries to the body would indicate it is not natural causes.

"Obviously, some sort of altercation had occurred. As a result someone is now deceased.

"It is a tragic set of circumstances. We would like to get to the bottom of it as soon as possible and should someone else be involved we would like to bring it forward as soon as possible."

Supt Smith said the victim was known to police and to have bikie connections.

"Certainly this gentleman is a member of the Comanchero.

"Bikie lifestyle carries its own risk.

"Anyone who thinks a bikie is a motorcycle enthusiast is kidding themselves. They are criminals and criminal behaviour is hazardous."

The location of the body Picture Glenn Hampson

Martin was well known in the Gold Coast motoring scene. His Linkedin lists him as the managing director at PTS (Performance Training Solutions) Australia Group based at Coomera.

Police were yesterday combing the site of the crash, where a small tribute had been erected, surrounded by a few cans of Jack Daniels.

Resident Paul Jones, who walked through the area yesterday morning to take his sons to school, said he was shocked.

"I saw two officers down here this morning under the bridge, there was a number plate in the bushes near them," Mr Jones said.

"Crime like this is always disconcerting.

"We have always felt very safe in this area."