Parker’s plans to stop Broncos leaks

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold Seibold has bolstered his coaching department by signing former captain Corey Parker as an assistant.

Parker will take on a beefed-up role at Red Hill next season as Seibold looks to bring the Broncos back to life following the worst loss in the club's history.

An overhaul of Brisbane's playing roster is underway following the 58-0 finals humiliation to Parramatta and Seibold has also made changes to his staff. Parker will join Ben Cross and Peter Gentle as Seibold's assistant coaches in 2020.

Parker, 37, played 347 games for the Broncos and was part of Brisbane's last NRL premiership-winning team in 2006.

He made cameo appearances at Red Hill last season, but has taken on a structured role as Seibold looks to use one of the club's greatest ever servants to resurrect his team.

"I was involved last year but it was more sporadic, there was no real accountability to my role," Parker told The Courier-Mail.

"I kept in close contact with Seibs and the playing group throughout season 2019. He's offered me a specific role moving forward.

"The Broncos is who I am and what I am, but that doesn't mean you get a walk-up start into some sort of coaching role.

"My passion is coaching. I've worked with the Queensland under-18s the last two years and prior to Seibs, I worked with the Broncos under Wayne (Bennett).

"To work alongside Seibs every day with that calibre of staff I see as a real challenge and privilege."

Seibold understands the value of experience and tradition. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Parker retired at the end of the 2016 season and his past coaching gig with Bennett ended mysteriously in 2018 following a reported falling out with key players.

Parker said the saga, reportedly surrounding Darius Boyd's captaincy, wasn't true and he would be working closely with Cross on improving Brisbane's defence.

A lock forward, Parker carved out a sensational career, which included representative honours, on the back of being one of the game's most efficient defenders.

The Broncos leaked 489 points last season, an average of 20.3 per game, and Parker said that had to change for Brisbane to be an NRL premiership threat.

The club can never suffer like this again. Photo: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

"We've identified through an extensive review the areas we want to improve on," he said.

"You don't have to be Einstein to work out that's one of the areas. We're leaking way too many points.

"There's only some subtleties that need to improve in that area for that to change in my opinion.

"We're going to be really diligent in those areas. We've already started on that. For that to be effective, the players need to buy into that and I'm sure they will.

"There's no point having a hugely talented group with the ball if we can't do what we need to do without the ball."

Parker was an assistant coach to Brisbane's NRLW team last season as they claimed back-to-back titles.

Seibold said Brisbane's second-most capped player, behind Darren Lockyer (355 games), would be a valuable asset to the club.

"I see that as a real positive, he's got a lot of potential as an assistant coach," he said.

"He's got a lot of other commitments but he will be on our staff. Corey is a really good addition to our football program."