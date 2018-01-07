Parking rules 'a bit of a joke'

LONG-TIME Murwillumbah business owner Phil Taylor has urged Tweed Shire Council to reverse its decision to install parking restrictions outside his premises.

Mr Taylor said he was angered after discovering council had moved to restrict parking outside his South Murwillumbah car rental business, Taylor's Corner, just before Christmas.

Signs erected outside his premises outline two-hour parking restrictions between the hours of 9pm and 6am, effectively preventing him from parking his cars on the street overnight - a site many have labelled an eyesore.

He said the changes were just the latest in a series of blows.

Mr Taylor, who suffered two near-fatal heart attacks in October 2015, said the record-breaking floods in March last year had almost crippled his business.

"I've been here for 32 years, and 50 years on this street,” Mr Taylor said.

NEW RESTRICTIONS: A Tweed Shire Council worker installs new restricted parking signs beside some of Phil Taylor's cars. Scott Powick

"We had the big flood in March and I'm the only one that survived it on this corner.”

Mr Taylor said the night-time restrictions made no sense, but would hurt his business and urged the council to wait until he retired.

"I said I want to retire ... because the floods knocked me about terribly,” he said.

He felt he'd been a "pain in the butt” for the council for the past 30 years and believed they had been "coming up with you-beaut ideas” to force him to move from the street.

"They're dealing with humans, they're not dealing with numbers,” he said.

"To have done it right on Christmas, it's a bit of a joke. It's another nail in the coffin for a small businessman.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said the new signage was erected in a bid to "assist officers to deal with the issue of vehicles parking in this area for extended periods”.