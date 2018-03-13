Parkinson dominating, world champ eliminated in Quiky Pro

Mikey Wright came in third, behind Florence, in Round 1 at the Quiksilver Pro, but came back swinging in Round 2.

JOEL Parkinson is showing no signs of slowing down at his 19th career Quiksilver Pro as he carves up the waves at Snapper Rocks today.

Surfing against competitors who weren't even born when he made his pro debut, the 36-year-old Tweed Heads resident emptied his bag of tricks upon American opponent Patrick Gudauskas this morning in a dominant display in the round 2 heats of the Quiky Pro - the first outing of this year's World Surf League World Tour.

Parkinson, the 2012 world champion who finished ninth on the WSL tour leaderboard last year, is chasing his third Quiksilver Pro title.

He scored rides of 8.33 and 8.70, clearly putting together the best score of the morning at Snapper Rocks.

The scene at Snapper Rocks. WSL

Meanwhile, Australian Mikey Wright caused the upset of the competition so far defeating two-time reigning world champion John John Florence - the first round 2 defeat of a reigning men's champ in a season opener for at least two decades.

Earlier in the day, new WSL tour member Mikey February of South Africa - who gained a wildcard entry after Kelly Slater's injury withdrawal - took down Australia's Matt Wilkinson.

Mikey February of South Africa won heat 3 of round 2 of the Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks. WSL / ED SLOANE

In the women's Roxy Pro, Kingscliff's six-time world champion and Queen of Snapper Stephanie Gilmore was eliminated by fellow Australian Keely Andrew in what was a day of massive upsets, headlined by Lakey Peterson's victory over two time reigning world champion Tyler Wright.

The women's semi-finals will see Andrew up against fellow Aussie Sally Fitzgibbons in Heat 2, while Heat 1 will feature Peterson from the US up against Hawaii's Malia Manuel.

The WSL will make a call on the men's and women's schedule for tomorrow at approximately 6.45am.

The men's competition is likely to kick off after 3pm, while there is no word on the women's schedule as it is still very early on in the men's draw.

Men's round 2 results:

Heat 1: Mikey Wright - 15.10 def John John Florence - 10.76

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina - 13.00 def Leonardo Fioravanti - 7.90

Heat 3: Michael February - 11.03 def Matt Wilkinson - 8.97

Heat 4: Adriano de Souza: 11.40 def Ian Gouveia: 10.07

Heat 5: Joel Parkinson - 17.03 def Patrick Gudauskas - 9.67

Heat 6: Michael Rodrigues 14.67 def Sebastian Zietz - 10.80

Heat 7: Frederico Morais - 12.16 def Ezekiel Lau - 9.90

Heat 8: Kanoa Igarashi - 10.60 def Keanu Asing - 8.86

Heat 9: Willian Cardoso - 12.90 def Caio Ibelli - 10.83

Heat 10: Conner Coffin 12.20 def Yago Dora - 10.60

Heat 11: Joan Duru - 14.93 def Tomas Hermes 12.17

Heat 12: Wade Carmichael - 11.74 def Jesse Mendes - 11.13