Parko 2.0 secures championship series win

Coolangatta's Mitch Parkinson on his way to winning the Queensland Championship Circuit series at Snapper Rocks on Saturday.

ANOTHER Parkinson is putting his stamp on the sport after claiming a Queensland Championship Circuit (QCC) series title at Snapper Rocks on the weekend.

Coolangatta's Mitch Parkinson, cousin of 2012 WSL world champion Joel Parkinson, claimed the title in a nailbiting finish at the series' final stop at the Michael Peterson (MP) Classic.

The final heat between series leaders Parkinson and Thomas Woods (Elanora, QLD), went blow for blow until the dying seconds, but in the end Parkinson held on with a 9.23 and a 7.40 (out of a possible 10.00).

"I'd been thinking about it for a while and I really wanted to get it done this year. I've known Thomas since I was a kid and he's a really good competitor and a great surfer, but you can't think about that out there,” Parkinson said.

Mitch Parkinson scored a 9.23 in the final to claim victory John Andrews/Surfing Queensland

Claiming the series title for a second time, Parkinson took home the Open Men's trophy, $1000 in prize money and entry into the 2018 Quiksilver Pro trials at Snapper Rocks.

"I did the first event at the Alley Classic and really got the competition buzz back, I knew I wanted that Quiky trials spot and now I'm hoping to surf against my cousin next year.”