Parko clan gives Fully 6 slides sign of approval

Former world champion surfer Joel Parkinson (centre) is joined by eager water sliders ready to test out the Fully 6 slide at White Water World at Dreamworld.

DREAMWORLD is continuing to make big waves on the Gold Coast, announcing the official opening of WhiteWater World’s brand new six waterslide complex, Fully 6!

The ‘fully sick” slides will be the Gold Coast’s first waterpark attraction to be built in five years, boasting the only tower in Australia with six body slides, each offering unique experiences.

Guests can now take the plunge across five unique adrenaline experiences, with the slides decked out with multi-coloured natural light effects, guaranteed to make a splash.

The opening comes at the perfect time as WhiteWater World’s multimillion-dollar makeover wraps up with parkwide refurbishments set to be complete shortly, which includes freshly painted slides and attractions, restoring them to ‘as new’ condition and making the entire waterpark look brand new.

The new Fully 6 water slide at White Water World at Dreamworld is open for business.

Dreamworld Chief Strategy Officer Paul Callander, said it was an exciting time for the theme park, which is excited to be launching the new attraction to the public in time for the summer school holidays.

“Dreamworld and WhiteWater World is the place to be this summer, with big new slides, rides, shows and baby wildlife all in one location,” he said.

“We’ve kicked off summer with a bang and plan to continue announcing new news with BIG and exciting line ups for the 2020 year ahead, including Dreamworld’s biggest pool party to celebrate the opening of Fully 6.”

To keep celebrations flowing into the new year, the park is set to host its biggest ever pool party, decked out with a DJ, giveaways and pop up food and retail outlets, giving guests the chance to soak up the ultimate Australian summer vibes.

Surf’s up, so be sure to catch the wave and enjoy 13-months of unlimited fun with Australia’s Biggest Pass to Australia’s Biggest Theme Park.

