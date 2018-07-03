Parko's last ride: Legend announces retirement

LAST HURRAH: Joel Parkinson, one of the millennium's greatest surfers, will retire at the end of the season.

"THE tour has given me so much. So many memories. So many friends. The chance for my kids to see the world. But it's time to move on to the next chapter.”

These were the definitive words of Joel Parkinson yesterday, announcing his impending retirement from professional surfing to his 389,000 Instagram followers.

Parkinson, the 2012 World Champion, winner of 12 tour titles and three-time winner of the coveted Hawaiian Triple Crown of Surfing, declared this season will officially be his last on tour, with the Pipe Masters in December to be his last event.

Parkinson announced his retirement plans from the J-Bay Open in South Africa, where he won his first tour title as an 18-year-old in 1999.

Joel Parkinson announces his retirement from the World Surf League. Photo: Instagram Steve Vivian

"The first time I went to J-Bay was 19 years ago,” he wrote on Instagram.

"I was just a kid back then...Next thing I was standing there on stage holding the trophy, not sure what had just happened, but I knew I'd found my second home.

"This is where it all started for me on tour, and that's why I wanted to be here in J-Bay to let you know that this will be my last year on tour.

"The fire just hasn't been there for a while now and I never want to surf without it, so it's time to go look for it somewhere else.”

Fellow Cooly kid, business-partner and long-time best pal Mick Fanning, who can empathise deeply with Parkinson's decision to call it a day after having retired himself earlier this year, led the tributes the undisputed surfing great.

Mick Fanning farewells mate Joel Parkinson who has announced his World Surf League retirement. Photo: Instagram Steve Vivian

"Thank you Parko - what you've achieved throughout your career is truly incredible," Fanning posted on Instagram.

"Style and grace always showed through your surfing.

"But to me it's been your friendship that I truly value. Thank you for being such a brother to me. Love you mate. You made yourself and your family proud."

Although he admitted a final farewell at home-break Snapper Rocks would be poetic, Parkinson said retiring at Pipe, the 'home of surfing', and the place he won his 2012 world title, just felt right.

Joel Parkinson at the 2012 Billabong Pipe Masters. ASP

"When I thought about where I'd want to be chaired up the beach and thank everyone, Pipe's just too special (not to do it there).

"Pipe's got so much history, it's surfing's Holy Grail and that to me, is the spot to (finish).”

While the Gold Coaster still "loves everything about” surfing, he said the competitive drive was no longer there to keep touring.

"I just want to surf and enjoy it,” Parkinson said.

"Good waves, bad waves, sometimes you've just got an urge to surf and that will always be there.

"But just putting the jersey on is the one thing I've had enough of.”

Parkinson, who won his opening heat at the J-Bay Open last night, said he would not regret his decision to join great mate Mick Fanning in retirement.

Joel Parkinson's future in business is bright, in league with Mick Fanning as part of Balter Brewing. Tricia Watkinson

"This is one thing I know I'll do, I won't change my mind on it and no one else will change.”

After beating world championship leader Julian Wilson and local wild-card Matthew McGillivray, Parkinson said making the announcement was a weight off his shoulders.

"It's been on my mind for a little while and it's nice to surf my first heat knowing I don't have to worry about anything,” Parkinson said.

Joel Parkinson at the J-Bay Open, where he got his first win as a pro in 1999. Kelly Cestari