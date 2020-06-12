Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Childers monster could be released in a matter of weeks

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Queensland Parole Board has released a statement saying it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the parole application of Robert Paul Long.

On June 23, 2000, Long set The Palace Backpacker Hostel alight in Childers, killing 15 people.

This week, outraged survivors began a petition to keep Long behind bars in a last-ditch effort after he recently applied for parole.

Long was charged and convicted of arson and the murders of Kelly and Stacey Slarke, but was never charged for the other 13.

"Parole Board Queensland is aware that the parole application by Robert Long is of significant interest to the public, particularly victims and their families," the statement said.

"It would be inappropriate for the board to make comments in relation to the particulars of an application before it.

"The board has no role to play in, and no power to vary, sentencing decisions including setting parole eligibility dates.

"Those are matters exclusively for the courts."

More Stories

childers childers backpacker murders robert paul long the palace hotel
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Queen takes new lockdown leap

    Queen takes new lockdown leap
    • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Absolute joke’: Towns suffer 79 days of pain

        ‘Absolute joke’: Towns suffer 79 days of pain

        Politics Aussies in two towns say they their communities are being torn apart and suffering major downturns because of a controversial border closure.

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has...

        Border closures will impact junior sports

        premium_icon Border closures will impact junior sports

        Sport Sports clubs managing COVID-19 now grappling with border closures

        Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        premium_icon Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        News Those who have a contested hearing could be waiting a long time