ON FIRE: Tweed United Division One players Kristy Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik.
ON FIRE: Tweed United Division One players Kristy Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik. Donna Tolley
Soccer

Parsons, Melnik shine in win

Michael Doyle
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
FOOTBALL: Tweed United regained their form and confidence last week in the Football Gold Coast Metro Division One league, with a commanding victory over Musgrave.

United travelled away last Wednesday night for their second match in three days, coming off a tough loss.

But their form drastically improved with key stars Kristy Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik showing once again their talents in front of goal.

The pair both scored a hat-trick in Tweed's 7-0 win.

United coach Mark Griffiths said he was thrilled with the efforts from his team, backing up from a tough match earlier in the week.

"All the girls played well, I am very proud,” he said.

"They dug hard with their second game in three days and their efforts were rewarded.”

