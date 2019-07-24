Parsons, Melnik shine in win
FOOTBALL: Tweed United regained their form and confidence last week in the Football Gold Coast Metro Division One league, with a commanding victory over Musgrave.
United travelled away last Wednesday night for their second match in three days, coming off a tough loss.
But their form drastically improved with key stars Kristy Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik showing once again their talents in front of goal.
The pair both scored a hat-trick in Tweed's 7-0 win.
United coach Mark Griffiths said he was thrilled with the efforts from his team, backing up from a tough match earlier in the week.
"All the girls played well, I am very proud,” he said.
"They dug hard with their second game in three days and their efforts were rewarded.”