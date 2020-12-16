Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

Floodwaters have been rising in Kunghur, in the Tweed Shire, on Wednesday. Picture: Jenny Leunig

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned moderate flooding could occur in Murwillumbah late this evening.

"Intense rainfall from thunderstorms have been recorded in the past six hours in the upstream tributaries from Murwillumbah," the bureau said in its latest alert.

"As a result rapid river level rises have been observed along the Tweed River at Uki and fast flows from Uki are travelling to Murwillumbah."

"Murwillumbah is expected to exceed the minor flood level early Wednesday evening and possibly reach the moderate flood level at North Murwillumbah overnight Wednesday night.

"Further rises are possible as further heavy rainfall is forecast."

Although conditions had seemed to ease across much of the Tweed Shire, residents have been reporting rising water levels in the Kunghur region this afternoon.

Resident Jenny Leunig said she hadn't before seen the water get so high in her particular pocket of Kunghur.

"I've never been able to see the river from the front of my place," she said.

"This reminded me of the 1974 flood when my mum and I lived in the Kunghur shop.

"I've been told that the Kunghur bridge on Kyogle Rd and the dip in the road near Perch Creek are both under water.

"That happened back in 1974 too. It was our first year up here."

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding, is in place for the Northern Rivers.

BOM has forecast the Tweed River at North Murwillumbah to exceed the minor flood level (3 metres) about 8pm tonight. (WEDNESDAY)

"The river level is likely to reach the moderate flood level (4 metres) around midnight Wednesday into Thursday," the bureau said.

**FLOOD SAFETY ADVICE**

• In life threatening emergencies, call Triple 0 immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

• Stay out of flood water. Seek refuge in the highest available place.

• Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

• Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

• Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.