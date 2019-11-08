Party girl charged over cocaine syndicate

A glamorous young event planner from Sydney's east has been charged over her alleged involvement in a "Dial-a-Dealer" syndicate, the seventh person caught by NSW Police.

Danielle Hogan, 24, spent the night behind bars after she was arrested at her North Bondi apartment just before 1pm yesterday.

She is due to appear in Central Local Court later today, charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity, take part supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis (x2), and found on/entering/leaving drug premises.

Ms Hogan attempted to cover her face with her grey singlet as she was marched into a police van from her apartment yesterday, but her unique wrist tattoo was obvious.

Danielle Hogan was arrested yesterday. Picture: NSW Police

The 24-year-old has spent one night behind bars. Picture: NSW Police

Ms Hogan’s wrist tattoo was obvious in her arrest yesterday. Picture: Instagram

Police allege Ms Hogan was involved in the supply of prohibited drugs, especially cocaine, across Sydney between August and October 2019.

The "Dial-a-Dealer" cocaine syndicate was busted by police last month, with detectives nabbing several people allegedly involved.

Police kicked off their investigation into the syndicate in September 2017 to target the ongoing supply of cocaine around Sydney.

In May 2019, strike force detectives arrested and charged 55 people during a targeted proactive operation into "Dial-a-Dealer" services operating throughout Sydney's CBD and Eastern Suburbs.

During the operation, officers received information about the activities of a sophisticated organised criminal network involved in facilitating and directing the supply of prohibited drugs through a "Dial-a-Dealer" service.

Four men - two aged 28 and two aged 29 - and two women - aged 24 and 27 - have been charged and remain before the courts.

Ms Hogan's social media is littered with pictures of her partying with friends and lounging at the beach.

However, the 24-year-old spent her first terrifying night behind bars after police allege she knew the six other people arrested over the syndicate.

Ms Hogan is an event planner in the eastern suburbs.

The 24-year-old was the seventh person arrested.

On Monday, police executed seven search warrants at homes in Bankstown, Croydon Park, Yagoona, Potts Hill and Condell Park.

The four men currently before the courts were arrested during the raids, with detectives also seizing close to 1.6kg of cocaine - with a street value of $600,000.

Police also seized more than $40,000 cash, mobile phones, ammunition, firearm parts, documentation and equipment used in the supply of prohibited drugs.

It will be alleged in court that between July and November 2019, the syndicate supplied more than 1.6kg of cocaine across Sydney that has an estimated potential street value of more than $600,000.

After the raid, Redfern Region Enforcement Squad Commander, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said the discovery had been made possible by years of police work.

"Our officers have today seized over half a million dollars' worth of cocaine, which we believe was due to be supplied to punters heading to racing carnival celebrations," Insp Bell said.

"Strike Force Northrop is an ongoing investigation and our detectives have been working tirelessly this year to put an end to several 'Dial-a-Dealer' services, and we are extremely satisfied with today's results.

"This syndicate was very sophisticated and was responsible for the supply and distribution of cocaine across Sydney - profiting from illegal activities and knowingly putting others' lives and livelihoods at risk.

"With the festive season approaching, we know there will be more people in the community trying to supply and purchase prohibited drugs."