Crime

Party goes on for wife of alleged coke king Matthew Doyle

by Briana Domjen
22nd Dec 2019 8:40 AM
Her husband might be in prison, however that didn't stop Kelsea Doyle from kicking up her heels to celebrate her 30th birthday yesterday.

The glamorous publicist made her way to Bert's at Justin Hemmes' northern beaches hotel The Newport to mark the milestone birthday.

It's been a tumultuous year for Doyle, whose husband Matthew Doyle was arrested by NSW Police in September as part of an international drug sting involving 300kg of cocaine worth about $80 million.

However, that looked to be far from her mind yesterday as she posed with a magnum of rose while wearing new season Christopher Esber.

Kelsea Doyle celebrating her 30th birthday on Friday.
The lavish lunch comes after the mother-of-one celebrated earlier in the week with a low-key family celebration alongside her young son.

Doyle, who is usually dressed head-to-toe in high-end designer clothing was photographed in a $400 terry towelling tie-dye tracksuit.

In a video uploaded to social media the young mum is seen holding her son as he eats some of her birthday cake.

Last year Doyle marked her birthday with a long lunch at celebrity haunt Icebergs. The year before she celebrated with a bash at Woolloomooloo Wharf haunt Otto.

Doyle’s husband Matthew Doyle is currently in jail facing a raft of drugs charges.
Yesterday's celebration comes after Doyle suffered a financial hit in August, selling her Cronulla apartment at a loss of $350,000. The Tara Maree property with ocean views was bought in April 2017 for $2.25 million. It sold on August 2 for $1.9 million after being on the market for 278 days.

Kelsea Doyle (left) celebrating her birthday with her sister last year. Source: Instagram
Doyle, who once worked for Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla and Marc, and her husband tied the knot in a lavish ceremony overlooking the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in November last year.

There is no suggestion Doyle is involved in the alleged drug dealing and she continues to live at the couple's $2 million home at Burraneer in Sydney's south.

