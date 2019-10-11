Passengers trapped in Sydney Trains delay chaos

Sydney commuters are set for a slow start to the weekend with multiple train lines brought to a standstill by technical problems on Friday.

A raft of technical problems this morning brought multiple train lines to a standstill with some commuters waiting on platforms for more than an hour and others forced to walk into work.

⚠️ Due to a train requiring mechanical repairs at Central, services are currently delayed.



Staff are working to resolve the issue and move the train as quickly as possible from the platform.



Get in touch with us if you need assistance. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/WLgSRqWxOI — T4 Sydney Trains (@T4SydneyTrains) October 10, 2019

The delays, which struck the north shore, eastern suburbs, north shore and airport lines, are set to continue to wreak havoc for the rest of the day.

The signal problems are affecting much of the network. Picture: Twitter

Buses are replacing some trains on the eastern suburbs line. Picture: Twitter

Commuters were hit with major delays on Friday morning as trains came to a standstill with a broken down train at Central and signal delays at Wynyard.

The issue this morning was not related to a maintenance issue. This is a 165-year old network, experiencing unprecedented growth with 1.4 million customer journeys a day. — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) October 10, 2019

The gridlock has forced some commuters to wait more than an hour and forced others to walk across the Harbour Bridge to get to work with some commuters reporting delays of more than 70 minutes on the north shore line.

A steadier stream of pedestrians over the Bridge this AM after #sydneytrains passengers at Milsons Point were told it’s taking up to an hour to get to Town Hall, & recommended bus or a ‘walk over the Sydney Harbour Bridge’ as alternative and faster options. pic.twitter.com/2m9LvWmNOU — Maarinke (@Emveem) October 10, 2019

The T1, T4 and T3, T9 and T8 lines are all held up by the signal failures and commuters are being told to expect delays for the rest of the day.

Commuters have been forced to board packed trains with some reporting record congestion at train stations.

This is the most people I've ever seen at eastwood. #sydneytrains pic.twitter.com/gpLPGAi6q0 — Annie (@atmokineticist) October 10, 2019

Urgent signal repairs have been completed at Wynyard but buses are replacing services from North Sydney to Wynyard as well as some trains on the eastern suburbs line.