Two people are being treated for burns at Gold Coast Airport. SCOTT POWICK

TWO passengers flying to the Gold Coast Airport have been injured.

Paramedics were called to the airport about 7.30am (Qld), after two passengers were reportedly burnt by hot water on a flight into the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they believed paramedics were still on scene.

A Gold Coast Airport spokeswoman said the extent of their injuries, and the airline involved, were not yet confirmed.