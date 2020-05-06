Passion for supporting Aussie women inspired Tweed business

JANE Denning has a passion for supporting Aussie women.

So it was only natural she rose to the challenge after becoming tired of watching her friends work out in their husband's clothes.

"The women in my pilates class wanted more coverage," the Tweed woman said.

"So I created active wear that is geared towards mature curvey women.

"We are never going to want or have six packs but they do want a little bit more covered."

Her homegrown business is now on the verge of releasing its second range after going from strength to strength since launching in November.

The mum-of-four became an entrepreneur after she retired back to the region she grew up in from Sydney.

The Cudgen Primary School and Tweed River High School alumni now lives in Carool with her husband.

Tweed woman Jane Denning, ‘50 something’, started her own activewear company Azolla Lifestyle

Ms Denning's passion project stemmed from wanting to be able to go from exercise to coffee, groceries, lip wax all in the same activewear - feeling fully covered, comfortable and stylish.

But comfort and style wasn't the only thing important to building the Azolla Lifestyle brand.

"I'm passionate about supporting Aussie women," Ms Denning said.

"I've been at home raising my kids for 28 years … when I last finished working fax machines were a big deal.

"So I wanted to support other local mums who work from home as much as possible too.

"All the models in our photos are Tweed mums who were born and bred here."

In fact, the business's creative industry mentor, pattern-maker, cutter, sewer, photographer and website team are all Australian women.

The fabric and printing suppliers, right down to the care label manufacturer are also Australian businesses.

Even the business name 'Azolla' is the namesake of an Australian plant.

"We are determined to source and purchase everything in our country as ethically responsibly as we can," the self-described '50-something' said.

Ms Denning explained the 18-month journey from idea to finished product meant learning everything from manufacturing to fabrics as she went.

Tweed women Jacqi Holloway, Leah Eadie, Tracey Kingi, Suella Lamont and Catherine King modelling Tweed business Azolla Lifestyle's line. Photo: Lady Bella Photography

"When I decided I wanted to do this, I knew nothing … I had to start from scratch," she said.

"I've had some amazing women mentor me and teach me things, just this week I learnt from a local mum who is a fabric cutter some more tips and tricks.

"You cannot believe some of the questions I've asked but everyone has been so supporting."

Azolla Lifestyle officially launched in November last year and caters mainly for curvy women from a size 8 to size 20.

"It is more expensive but that is because we pay people properly," Ms Denning said.

"My motto is about enjoying every day from pilates to walking the dog and having a laugh with friends.

"I think at a certain age you learn not to take it all so seriously. We are going to have bellies because we've had babies and I wanted firm fabrics to make sure our lumps and bumps were catered for.

"You want to feel comfortable, covered and not self-conscious while also still looking nice.

"Enjoy the everyday, we have you covered - we don't sweat the small stuff."

For more information check out the website https://www.azollalifestyle.com.au/.