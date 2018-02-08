Menu
Login
News

Past demands for Mur'bah Court House

CRAMPED: Calls for a new Murwillumbah Court House, pictured in 1892, were left unanswered.
CRAMPED: Calls for a new Murwillumbah Court House, pictured in 1892, were left unanswered. Contributed

INAPPROPRIATE accommodation and facilities at the original Murwillumbah Court House was a common occurrence for Tweed criminals and staff in the late 1800s.

In June 1892, officials gave more importance to maintaining the Cooloon and Murwillumbah Church of England Cemeteries over building a new Court House in Murwillumbah.

Dismayed by what he saw, District Judge Fitzhaedinge shared his concerns about the Court House's insufficient accommodation and conditions with the Minister for Justice.

But despite the Minister's guarantee the Court House would receive attention, criminals and court officials continued to be confined to hot and cramped conditions at the Murwillumbah Court House.

The conditions were so dire that a room behind the bench was used as a bedroom while "proper facilities for carrying out important duties” further exasperated the judge's patience.

Judge Fitzhardinge's frustration about the lack of commitment from the Minister led to him declaring that Murwillumbah would only get a decent Court House "when they got separation or federation”.

The Tweed Daily News will celebrate 130 years of publication this October.

  • Tweed historian Di Millar contributed hugely to the Tweed Daily News' 125-year commemorative publication in 2013, from which this information has been extracted.

Topics:  murwillumbah court tweed history tweed shire

Tweed Daily News
Plea for more caution after man's body recovered

Plea for more caution after man's body recovered

Friends of a 22-year-old man who drowned at Fingal Head yesterday have placed flowers at the site as police plead the public to take more care at the headland

Samurai sword killer may get life sentence

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

"Callous” killer may face life behind bars.

Burringbar butcher 'meats' community sporting needs

CUT ABOVE: Burringbar Quality Meats butcher Brett O'Keefe was named Burringbar Citizen of the year on Australia Day.

Top bloke recognised with award.

Drowning tragedy: recovery efforts to resume

Surf Life Savers search for a drowning victim from the rocks at the Fingal Head Lighthouse, Fingal Head.

Search for man's body on Tweed Coast to continue this morning

Local Partners