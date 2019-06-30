Pastor warns critics: Folau’s church does ‘not fear anybody’

A pastor at Israel Folau's church has warned those fighting against the embattled footballer the Christian community does "not fear anybody". Folau himself spoke about spiritual warfare being real and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.

Just days after talks between Folau and Rugby Australia broke down, Folau returned to The Truth Of Jesus Christ Church, in Sydney's northwest, where he preached about gay and transgender children earlier this month.

Israel Folau and his wife Maria arrive at their church in Kenthurst on Sunday afternoon. Picture: David Swift

He arrived 20 minutes late dressed formally in a suit, alongside his wife Maria.

Once the pair were seated at the back of the church, Assistant Pastor John Tupou issued a stern warning to those against Folau's plight.

"We do not fear anyone, we do not fear any man, we only fear our lord Jesus Christ," he said.

"We respect everyone but we are being disrespected in the media.

"We do not worry about who in the outside world is looking at us."

When Israel Folau stood behind to pulpit to deliver a sermon, he said events around the world show spiritual warfare was "very real" and Jesus Christ would soon return.

"Spiritual warfare is very real, very real, we do not battle against flesh and blood," he said.

"As born-again believers of Christ, we go on the journey, the walk, but we should never think we are strong enough - the devil is out here like a roaring lion.

"Jesus is going to come back soon. As born-again believers if we're not prepared or ready for his return we won't be able to inherit the kingdom of god."

Earlier in the afternoon, Israel's father Eni Folau refused to weigh in on his son's ongoing lawsuit.

"It is not my place to comment on Israel's situation," he told The Daily Telegraph.